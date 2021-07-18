Report: How Much Chelsea Will Receive for Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Transfer

The defender joined the South London side and the price has finally been revealed.

Chelsea's Marc Guehi recently completed a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace and the fee for the transfer arrangement has finally been revealed, according to reports.

The 21-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the Eagles after rejecting a contract extension at Chelsea and the transfer was confirmed today.

As per Sam Inkersole, Chelsea are believed to have received a fee of 'at least £18 million'.

Photo by Mike Jones/News Images/Sipa USA

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Selhurst Park, as Chelsea accepted an offer that was 'too good to refuse'.

Guehi was unwilling to commit his future to Chelsea as he did not wish to stay as part of the loan army, so completed a permanent Crystal Palace transfer.

The highly rated academy graduate had previously spent two spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan, both with Swansea City, but it was thought that he would be set for a third before the Eagles landed Guehi on a permanent deal.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a sell on fee and matching rights clause for Guehi in the transfer.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Upon signing for Palace, Guehi said:“I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to come to such a big club in the Premier League. I’m really excited to get going.

“(The club is taking) a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in. A lot of good young players are here and obviously such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come.”

