Report: Haaland Departure Sets Chelsea Back in Pursuit of Reims Striker Ekitike

Chelsea's pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike may have been set back due to Erling Haaland's expected departure from current club Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has been linked with a move away from Germany in the summer, with Manchester City and Barcelona as two of the strongest potential destinations for the 21-year-old.

He was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer, but after a move failed to transpire, the Blues ended up settling instead for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.

imago1009906958h

As reported by Bild, via the Express, Haaland's departure from Borussia Dortmund has left them in the market for a new striker, and Reims 19-year-old prodigy Hugo Ekitike would fit the bill.

The article also includes a report from Foot Mercato, stating that Chelsea are interested in signing Ekitike in the summer after their search for a talisman has failed in recent seasons.

Read More

The Blues spent £47.5 million on Timo Werner in the summer of 2020 but he failed to continue his firing form from the previous season's Bundesliga.

imago1008823031h

The following summer, the European champions invested £97.5 million in Romelu Lukaku from Serie A winners Inter Milan, but the former Chelsea has also been underwhelming during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

As the Blues look towards the summer transfer window, Ekitike's £33.5 million price tag may not be out of reach for Thomas Tuchel's club as they look to invest in a long term talisman.

Last season, the west London side's top scorer in the Premier League was Jorginho with seven goals, all of which came from the penalty spot.

imago1009456123h
Report: Haaland Departure Sets Chelsea Back in Pursuit of Reims Striker Ekitike

