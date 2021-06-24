Report: Erling Haaland Remains Chelsea's Main Target This Summer

The Blues are set to go all out for the Norwegian.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is still Chelsea's main goal in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old striker for the majority of this transfer window as Thomas Tuchel looks to add more firepower upfront to his European Champions.

According to Angelino Mangiante of Sky Sport Italia, Haaland remains Chelsea's 'main goal' this summer.

Haaland is Europe's hottest prospect (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Previous reports have suggested that Chelsea are looking for alternatives in case a deal for Haaland cannot be made this summer with Spain and Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno mentioned alongside Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

However, Chelsea's focus is on the Norwegian striker, who is valued at £150 million by Borussia Dortmund.

This is much to factor in for the Blues, Thomas Tuchel and Roman Abramovich to whether they value Haaland that highly to splash the cash on him after he netted 41 times in as many appearances in all competitions this season.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

What has Erling Haaland said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, he revealed: “That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing.”

He added: "For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

"There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”

Dortmund want to keep Haaland for a further season but Chelsea are doing all they can to try to bring him to west London this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube