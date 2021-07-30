Report: Erling Haaland's Chelsea Transfer is Not 'Mission Impossible'

The deal is not dead in the water.

Erling Haaland's deal from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea is not 'mission impossible' despite a deal looking tough to complete this summer, according to reports.

The Norwegian is Chelsea's main target this summer in the search for a goalscorer.

As per Angelo Mangiante, 'Haaland is not mission impossible' and remains the Blues' 'main summer goal'.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

The striker's agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland are aware of 'concrete interest' from Chelsea this summer as Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

However, the stumbling block in any deal this summer remains Borussia Dortmund's stance. They insist Haaland is not for sale this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which becomes active in 2022.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

With the Blues preparing an offer of up to £130 million to test Dortmund, their 'main target' could still end up playing in west London next season as the deal is not 'mission impossible'.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube