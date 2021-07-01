Report: Haaland to Chelsea Latest / No Contact Between Chelsea And Haaland Yet

The Blues are not yet close to signing the Norwegian.

There has been no contact betwen Chelsea and Erling Haaland's representatives despite the Blues seeing Haaland as 'their perfect striker', according to reports.

The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward and Chelsea view the striker as their 'dream signing'.

As per Jan Aage Jjortoft, Chelsea are still prioritising the Borussia Dortmund striker but have not contacted his officials yet.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

The Norwegian has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer but Chelsea are exploring a way of acquiring him this summer as they search for a goalscorer.

However, a spanner has been throwin in the works as Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is attempting to insert a 'get-out clause' in the player's contract if he is to move to Chelsea.

Haaland is seen as Chelsea's main priority this summer, with England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane also on the Blues' shortlist.

The Norwegian is Chelsea's 'dream' signing EFE/ Carlos Diaz/Sipa USA

Initial rumours suggested that Haaland was eyeing up a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United but it is believed that he is open to a move to the European Champions this summer or in 2022.

Haaland is currently away on his summer holidays following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign and with Norway not featuring at this summers European Championships. The striker is expected to return to Dortmund for pre-season but his future is still unknown.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube