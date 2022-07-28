Skip to main content

Report: Hakim Ziyech Allowed To Leave Chelsea This Summer

Following a disappointing season, manager Thomas Tuchel has been keen to reshuffle his forward line, with one player reportedly being allowed to depart this summer, potentially to the Serie A. 

Since arriving from Ajax, winger Hakim Ziyech has struggled for consistency in England. Chelsea are reportedly willing to let him depart this summer for a cut-price fee and Italian side AC Milan have a long-standing interest in him. 

Hakim Ziyech

As rumors of his exit continue to swirl, reports on Wednesday claimed that the Blues are willing to let him depart permanently for just £8.4million this summer. He has found himself surplus to requirements under Tuchel and his exit suits all parties.

The Moroccan is pushing for an exit to Italian champions AC Milan, who also are interested in bringing the playmaker to Italy. He is their primary target, with club officials seemingly preferring him to Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere. 

Ziyech 5

There is a hold-up to this transfer in the form of the 29-year-old's salary. His yearly salary is approximately £5 million but he would have to reduce his salary so that Milan can afford it and can abide by financial standards after bringing him in. 

It remains to be seen if Ziyech would be willing to take a pay cut, though it seems likely if he is that interested in making this move happen. This transfer could move quickly, as Chelsea seek to trim their squad and reduce their wages this summer. 

