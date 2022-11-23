Skip to main content
Report: Hakim Ziyech And Christian Pulisic Wanted By Two Italian Clubs

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Report: Hakim Ziyech And Christian Pulisic Wanted By Two Italian Clubs

Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are being monitored by two Italian clubs.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are two players that have been linked with moves away from Chelsea for some time now, and there is some interest in Italy in bringing the players in.

AC Milan are interested in Ziyech, and Juventus have interest in signing Christian Pulisic as both players are at a standstill over their Chelsea futures at the moment.

Chelsea may need to sell players to finance some transfers in the coming months, and those two players could make way.

Christian Pulisic

Juventus are monitoring Christian Pulisic.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea signing new players is reliant on who they can sell in the coming months. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are two players that could be sold.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

AC Milan have long standing interest in Ziyech, and could be the club that takes him off the hands of Chelsea. A January move is nearly expected at this point/

Christian Pulisic is another player who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and Juventus have been monitoring the situation surrounding the player, and could make a move for him in January.

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech could move to AC Milan.

There is interest for both players, and Chelsea need to sacrifice some players in order to bolster the squad going forward.

Pulisic and Ziyech have suitors, and the January transfer window could be a reference point for where their Chelsea future could be fully decide. It is one to watch out for.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice

By Stephen Smith
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Favorites' For Jude Bellingham

By Stephen Smith
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'

By Stephen Smith
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Belgium Vs Canada

By Luka Foley
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Remains An Option For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Interested In Signing Denis Zakaria Permanently

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Look To Sign A Winger In January

By Dylan McBennett