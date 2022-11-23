Report: Hakim Ziyech And Christian Pulisic Wanted By Two Italian Clubs

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are two players that have been linked with moves away from Chelsea for some time now, and there is some interest in Italy in bringing the players in.

AC Milan are interested in Ziyech, and Juventus have interest in signing Christian Pulisic as both players are at a standstill over their Chelsea futures at the moment.

Chelsea may need to sell players to finance some transfers in the coming months, and those two players could make way.

Juventus are monitoring Christian Pulisic. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea signing new players is reliant on who they can sell in the coming months. Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are two players that could be sold.

AC Milan have long standing interest in Ziyech, and could be the club that takes him off the hands of Chelsea. A January move is nearly expected at this point/

Christian Pulisic is another player who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and Juventus have been monitoring the situation surrounding the player, and could make a move for him in January.

Hakim Ziyech could move to AC Milan. IMAGO / Sportimage

There is interest for both players, and Chelsea need to sacrifice some players in order to bolster the squad going forward.

Pulisic and Ziyech have suitors, and the January transfer window could be a reference point for where their Chelsea future could be fully decide. It is one to watch out for.

