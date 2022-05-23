Hakim Ziyech could be granted a transfer away from Chelsea in the summer, according to reports.

The Moroccan has seen inconsistency in game time this season, which could result in a departure from the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via Caught Offside, the Blues forward is considered as another player with a chance to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after it was reported that Christian Pulisic is set for a meeting with the Chelsea hierarchy to discuss his future.

It is believed that Ziyech could also be on the move for similar reasons to his Chelsea teammate, as both have struggled for game time towards the back end of the season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that Ziyech's preferred role as a right-winger does not exist in his current system.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He admitted: "We switched systems lately. If we play in a back four, a 4-1-4-1, with a right winger position - this suits Hakim (Ziyech) very best.

"This position was not available from the start in the final so we took the tactical decision to play with the back three so did not leave us with the same position for Hakim so he came from the bench."

The German has since admitted that he has no plans to switch his system for next season, and this could see the Moroccan depart in the summer for more regular first team football.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Ziyech and Chelsea but it would be no surprise if he searches for a new club during the summer months.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube