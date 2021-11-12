Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Report: Hakim Ziyech 'Definitely Wants to Leave' Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

    Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech wants to leave Chelsea amid interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

    The Moroccan has struggled for form so far this season despite impressing in pre-season under Thomas Tuchel.

    As per BILD via Sport Witness, Ziyech 'definitely wants to leave' Chelsea.

    The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, who could look to secure a loan deal in January.

    Ziyech  has previously been linked with a move away from Chelsea as AC Milan wanted him on loan but the Blues decided to keep the play-maker for the start of the season.

    The Moroccan has had ample game time in recent weeks and scored the only goal as the Blues beat Malmo 1-0 in the Champions League recently.

    What has Thomas Tuchel said about Ziyech?

    Thomas Tuchel has previously insisted that Ziyech is still and important player for Chelsea, despite rumours linking him with a departure.

    He said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch.

    "We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

