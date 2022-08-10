Skip to main content

Report: Hakim Ziyech Has Become Frustrated With Chelsea And Continues To Explore Options For An Exit

Blues winger Hakim Ziyech looks to depart Chelsea this summer after joining the club from Ajax back in 2020 for a fee of £37 million

Ziyech liked the idea of a move to AC Milan and has been heavily linked with the club since the start of the summer. 

Hakim Ziyech

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, the Moroccan has become frustrated with Chelsea and the Italian champions due to the slow speed of reaching an agreement. 

This has made Ziyech reach out to his agents telling them to become more open to offers if the move to Italy is taking too long. 

The 29-year-old was on the bench in Chelsea's opening game of the season against Everton however Thomas Tuchel decided not to bring the Moroccan on. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel is aware of Ziyech's intentions to move on but is also open to keeping him at the club for another year. 

Timo Werner

Timo Werner has left the club to join his former side RB Leipzig for a fee of £25 million for the German forward. 

Werner joined the Blue's at the same time as Ziyech back in 2020, both spending only two seasons at the club. 

However, in that time the pair would become Champions League winners after defeating Manchester City 1-0.

Read More Chelsea News

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Chelsea Close To Agreeing Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

By Owen Cummings32 minutes ago
Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

'These Are Games That Chelsea Would Have Lost Or Drawn Last Year' - John Barnes Reflects On The Blues Opening Game

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel Ben Chilwell Raheem Sterling
News

‘We Are Still in Transition’ - Thomas Tuchel on His Chelsea Side Heading Into the New Season

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Willing to Listen to Offers for Chelsea Duo Hakim Ziyech & Christian Pulisic

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Third Bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

Report: Nottingham Forest And Juventus Interested In Emerson

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-premier-league
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Why Chelsea v Tottenham Will Be A Close Game And Why It Shouldn't Be

By Kieran Neller12 hours ago