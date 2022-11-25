Report: Hakim Ziyech Is Close To Joining AC Milan On Loan

There has been speculation surrounding Hakim Ziyech leaving Chelsea since the summer window, when he nearly joined AC Milan on a permanent deal.

Ajax also had interest, but in the end the Moroccan stayed at Chelsea, but has not featured anywhere near as much as would have wanted this season, and is now set to leave the club on loan.

Ziyech is reportedly moving closer to a loan to Italy.

Hakim Ziyech is expected to leave Chelsea on loan. IMAGO / News Images

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is moving closer to a loan to AC Milan. The loan would be expected to happen in January.

Chelsea could have lost Ziyech in the summer, but Ajax refused to pay the £30million price tag Chelsea had put on the winger, and he had to stay in London instead.

Ziyech is now expected to leave the club in January on loan, with AC Milan reportedly the club who want to take him.

AC Milan have serious interest in Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / Sipa USA

Nizaar Kinsella also reported yesterday that the Italian giants had serious interest in Ziyech, and also wanted to try and sign Armando Broja.

The Chelsea winger is expected to be open to a move away, with game time something he is not likely to get a lot of in the coming months.

A loan deal for now, and if Ziyech performs for AC Milan it would be likely they will look to sign him on a permanent deal.

