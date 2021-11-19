Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Report: Hakim Ziyech is Unlikely To Leave Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund & Barcelona Transfer Links

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is unlikely to leave the club in January despite rumours linking him with a move to German side Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has struggled for form so far this season despite being handed an opportunity to impress in recent weeks due to injuries to Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

However, as per the Telegraph, Chelsea are likely to be reluctant to loan the winger out in January.

This comes following reports that Chelsea were yet to make a decision over the Moroccan's future despite strong links with a January departure.

Ziyech has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring just once since his opener against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup final.

The playmaker hasn't seized his chance during the absence of Werner and Lukaku through injury. The pair are due to return soon, as well as the return of Christian Pulisic, Ziyech could find himself struggling to find any minutes from the bench.

Therefore, Dortmund have been reportedly linked with a loan move for Ziyech as well as Barcelona.

Several claims have suggested Chelsea would be open to letting Ziyech leave in the winter market to collect more minutes on a regular basis but now, the Telegraph believe that it will be unlikely that he gets a move away from the club in the winter transfer window and could have to wait until the summer for a move.

