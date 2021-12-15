Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Report: Hakim Ziyech Not 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid Interest From Borussia Dortmund

Author:

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is not happy in west London and could move away from the club amid interest from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The Moroccan international joined the Blues in 2020 for a fee worth €40 million and has since struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

In his time at the club he has made a total of 30 league appearances, in which he has scored just three goals.

imago1008531402h

As per SportBild, via Sport Witness, Ziyech is 'not satisfied' with the limited game time he is receiving under manager Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund have identified the forward as a potential 'candidate' ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Read More

Dortmund are in need of another forward player, after losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in the summer, and Ziyech could fit the bill.

There is, however, no news as of yet as to whether Chelsea are willing to let the player go in January.

imago1008344912h

Ziyech has been vocal with his lack of game time under Tuchel, insisting that it is up to him to prove to the manager that he deserves the opportunity.

"I think I'm one of Chelsea's best eleven," he said. "But a manager chooses his team game by game, and he decides what he needs.

"It's up to me to show him that I should be playing, and I think I'm on the right track now."

