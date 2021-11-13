Report: Hakim Ziyech 'Pushing' for January Chelsea Exit Amid Borussia Dortmund

Hakim Ziyech is ready to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has played ten minutes for the Blues this season under Thomas Tuchel, scoring two goals and providing one assist following a shoulder injury against Villarreal in the Super Cup back in August.

He has been limited of game time this term following the signing of Romelu Lukaku, as well as the rise of Callum Hudson-Odoi in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Now the Moroccan could be set to depart the European champions, according to 90min.

They claim he and his representatives are 'pushing for a move away' in search of more game time.

It's also stated that Chelsea would be open to letting him leave and would not stand in his way.

Borussia Dortmund are one club that have been accredited with interested in the winger. AC Milan were also heavily linked during the summer window.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Tuchel admitted last month that he believes Ziyech is still not 100 per cent comfortable after his shoulder injury earlier this year, but will continue to show faith in him.

"He scored and had the injury in the Super Cup game. From there I felt it cost him a lot because, maybe even until today, I don’t feel him 100% free with his shoulders. Surely when we played him and made him play 90 minutes, we also started him after that in the Champions League and Premier League.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

"I felt that even if it’s maybe no pain, it could be subconscious. There is something that limits him in his movement and freedom to move and turn, accelerate and decelerate. I think we need time and patience, he needs to fight his way back into the team. That is the way it is.

"We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube