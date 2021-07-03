Report: Hakim Ziyech Remains AC Milan's First-Choice Target This Summer

AC Milan are working to capture Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old, despite having made a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge since his £33.3 million switch from Ajax last summer, struggled to gather regular first-team minutes under his belt towards the end of the season.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will sanction the sale of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

According to Saturday's edition of Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Ziyech is on top of Milan's wishlist and the Serie A giants are keen to bring the forward to San Siro on loan.

The Italian side are keen to seal the capture of the attacker following their failure in pursuit of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who recently joined Inter on a free transfer.

The report further states that negotiations could be drawn till the closing stages of the transfer window, with the Milan hierarchy willing to be patient in their chase of Ziyech.

Ziyech registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his first season in blue, and though he was a crucial first-team player under former boss Frank Lampard, he lost his starting place under Tuchel.

With the consistency shown by the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and even Timo Werner, who came under heavy criticism for his profligacy in front of goal last season, the former Eredivisie star was used as a squad player during the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

As Chelsea look to revamp their attack this summer, Ziyech, who is the prime of his career, could seek a move away from west London or could stay and fight for his place for the Champions League winners.

