Report: Hakim Ziyech Remains Priority Target for AC Milan

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is still top of AC Milan's attacking targets ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

After making a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £33.3 million switch from Ajax last summer, the 28-year-old struggled to gather regular first-team minutes under his belt towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The winger, who registered six goals and four assists in 39 outings across all competitions last term, has made an eye-catching start to pre-season as he netted a treble in the Blues' 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough United a few weeks ago.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by Italian outlet Tuttosport via Sempre Milan, Ziyech remains Milan's first-choice attacking target ahead of the new season, but the Italian giants are willing to wait till the closing stages of the transfer window to see if Chelsea allow to let the forward leave on loan for the upcoming campaign.

It has been reported recently that Ziyech's participation in the African Cup of Nation, which will be held in January, and the fact that Chelsea want to earn a profit from a potential loan sale, are both proving a stumbling block in a deal getting over the line.

It has also been stated that Milan will certainly make an attempt to sign Ziyech ahead of the new campaign, but it is not known whether the Chelsea would let go of their star man on loan.

Moreover, Ziyech is 'fascinated' by the prospecting of playing for Milan, who have already signed Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea this summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has also been said that the Moroccan wants to know if he is part of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's plans next season, with the German boss planning a major squad overhaul in a bid to mount a sustained title challenge after a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Milan club are also interested in Isco and Philippe Coutinho, but it is thought that they are 'pushing' for Ziyech this summer, as it has been mentioned that the Serie A side have excellent relations with the Chelsea hierarchy, with whom they negotiated the permanent transfer of Fikayo Tomori for £24 million in June.

Milan are keen to seal the capture of Ziyech following their failure in pursuit of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who recently joined their bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy this summer, but it remains to be seen if Tuchel will sanction the sale of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

There have been suggestions that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

The winger has previously conceded that the demands and challenges of the Premier League are greater than those at former club Ajax, who play in the Eredevisie.

In early February, he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone: “It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So, things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

As Chelsea look to revamp their attack this summer, Ziyech, who is in the prime of his career, could seek a move away from west London or stay and fight for his place in west London.

