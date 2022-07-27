Skip to main content

Report: Hakim Ziyech Set To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan

Chelsea have had a turbulent transfer window so far with an endless amount of player incomings and outgoings, and it seems Hakim Ziyech might be the next one on the list. 

Since joining the Blues under Frank Lampard in 2020, the midfielder has not met the expectations of Thomas Tuchel and co, and he has been rumoured with a move away from Stamford Bridge for a while.

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech pre-match.

The German head coach has a lot of names to choose from when he picks his starting midfield for a match, but Ziyech has rarely been one of them, and a new report on the player has potentially answered why. 

According to Mail Sport, Tuchel feels as though the 29-year-old is simply not disciplined enough to be in his squad and he is happy to let him leave the London outfit for as little as £8.4m this summer. 

The news comes out with an update on AC Milan's interest as the Italian giants view the Moroccan as a key target, with their opinion being he is better suited to Serie A than their alternatives.  

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech in a two-man wall with Christian Pulisic.

The potential switch would require Ziyech to reduce his salary and his transfer would signal the latest attacking signing to have failed after joining under Lampard. 

