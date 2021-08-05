Report: Hakim Ziyech Still a 'Goal' For Milan as The Transfer Could Proceed to 'Last Days' of Transfer Window

The Moroccan is still being targeted by the Serie A side.

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech is one of two 'market goals' for AC Milan this summer as the Serie A giants could wait until late in the transfer window to make a move, according to reports in Italy.

The Moroccan has impressed for the Blues so far in pre-season.

According to Pianeta Milan, Ziyech is one of Milan's objectives this summer eand the deal could be taken into the 'last days' of the market when purchasing conditions could be more favourable.

It has previously been reported that the midfielder is 'fascinated' by a potential move to Italy despite impressing in pre-season.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy previously, however it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Tuchel will sanction the sale or loan of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

Milan are keen to seal the capture of Ziyech following Hakan Çalhanoğlu joining their bitter rivals Inter on a free transfer.

Ziyech is the Blues' top goalscorer in pre-season, netting five goals, including a hattrick against Peterborough United and two impressive goals against Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported recently that the west Londoners do not want to let Ziyech leave, but Milan are hoping that the Premier League side could change their stance towards the end of the summer, with the Italian giants eyeing a loan swoop for the attacker.

Chelsea have already done business with the Milan club this summer as Fikayo Tomori made a loan move permanent before Olivier Giroud completed a transfer to the San Siro.

The Milan club will take a different stance to previous deals, leaving a potential move for Ziyech to late in the window compared to the earlier moves that they have made as they believe they can get the Moroccan for a more favourable fee.

