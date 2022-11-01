Skip to main content
Report: Hakim Ziyech Wants To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan In January

IMAGO / News Images

Hakim Ziyech has been tipped to leave Chelsea in January for AC Milan.

Hakim Ziyech was very close to leaving Chelsea in the summer, but the club for some reason done a U-turn on his exit. The Moroccan winger had chances to join Ajax, but Chelsea asked for a fee the Dutch club felt was too high.

AC Milan also had interest, and negotiations took place regarding a possible signature. Them negotiations were concrete, but of course in the end Ziyech stayed at the club.

The winger is still not a massive part of the plans at Chelsea, and wants to leave the club in January.

According to Todofichajes, Hakim Ziyech wants to leave Chelsea in January, and has his sights set on a move to AC Milan in Italy. The Italian club wanted Ziyech in the summer, and the interest still seems to be there.

Chelsea are unlikely to stand in the way of the player. The move is beneficial to all parties, and will free up space on the squad list for Chelsea.

There are targets the club are monitoring for the wing, and it may be because they now Ziyech may leave.

Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan could be a destination for Hakim Ziyech.

It has been a hit and miss Chelsea career for Ziyech, and he never fully lived up to the hype. A good player for Chelsea, but he could be a great player elsewhere. One to look out for in January, and Ajax may try again.

