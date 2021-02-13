Report: Hakim Ziyech 'wants to leave' Chelsea in the summer

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech will ask to leave the club at the end of the season after feeling left out of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Despite making an eye-catching start to his Blues career, Ziyech has been plagued by recurring injury problems that've kept him in and out of the squad since mid-December.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Moroccan international is considering his future at the club over a potential move away, and plans to hold talks with club director Marina Granovskaia regarding his future.

It was reported recently that Seria A duo Juventus and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old's situation at Stamford Bridge and are prepared to offer him a loan deal in the summer if he continues to struggle for game time.



Since Tuchel was announced as Blues boss in January, Ziyech has been on the fringes of the first team, with the former PSG manager trusting the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Timo Werner to deliver in front of goal.

The attacker has notched two goals and four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions since signing for Chelsea in the summer for an estimated fee of €44 million [$53.2 million].

With the winger's current deal at the club running till June 2025, a loan move appears more likely than a permanent transfer should the club allow Ziyech to leave at the end of the season.

Prior to the his underwhelming showing in the west London outfit's 1-0 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth-round on Thursday night, Tuchel said that Ziyech needs to be given time to adapt to life at Chelsea and the Premier League.

Chelsea aren't short of options in attack by any stretch of imagination and despite him being one of the most gifted players in the dressing room, the competition for places up top has restricted Ziyech's role to a mere squad player under Tuchel.

The former Ajax star is in the prime of his career and will not accept a bit-part role in a squad filled with youth and should he fail to get minutes in the locker moving forward, there'll be a decision to make at the end of the season with there being no shortage of suitors vying for the forward's signature, with AS Roma now monitoring his situation as well.

