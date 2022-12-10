Report: Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Future Remains Open

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Chelsea since the summer with various clubs, but recent reports are suggesting that the future of the Chelsea winger remains open.

AC Milan have shown recent interest in the player, which is interest carried over from the summer when they could have signed the player.

His future is currently unresolved, but is expected to begin to look clearer after the World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea future is currently unresolved and open. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, the future of Hakim Ziyech currently remains open and unresolved.

There were rumours of negotiations between AC Milan and Chelsea over a move for Ziyech, but there is none currently taking place in regards to the player.

Discussions have taken place between the two clubs, but as of now there is nothing. AC Milan do have interest in the possibility of bringing Ziyech in on loan with the option to buy.

As with many players at the World Cup. their future's are expected to be a lot clearer when they are not focusing on their countries. Ziyech is still in the tournament, currently fighting for a semi-final spot against Portugal.

The Moroccan is expected to leave Chelsea, having only started one Premier League game so far this season. But as of right now, there are no active negotiations between Chelsea and another club in regards to Hakim Ziyech.

Read More Chelsea Stories: