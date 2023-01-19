Report: Harry Kane To Chelsea Is Unlikely

Something that has been long rumored might finally occur next summer, that being star striker Harry Kane departing from White Hart Lane. Given Chelsea's issues up front and their willingness to continually invest, it is hardly surprising to see the Blues linked.

Despite the logic behind moving for the English captain, it does not appear likely to occur. Reporter Matt Law discussed Kane's future recently, where he mentioned the unlikeliness of a move across London.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The striker will only have one more year on his deal this summer, giving him much more power than in the past when he tried to move on from Tottenham. Chairman Daniel Levy will command an extremely high fee from domestic rivals for Kane and it is thought he wishes to stay within the Premier League.

Law claims that Todd Boehly would 'roll out the red carpet' if that is what it took to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge, but he also believes it is 'highly unlikely' Levy would sanction this move and also questions if Kane would risk the hit from Spurs fans he would take if he joined.

Chelsea are still looking for their long-term answer at striker but it seems Harry Kane might be unrealistic.

