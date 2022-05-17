Skip to main content

Report: Harry Kane Was Not a 'Viable' Signing for Chelsea Last Summer

Harry Kane is said to have not been a viable signing for Chelsea last summer, according reports. 

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was linked with a move to west London at the end of last season, with the forward scoring 247 goals in 385 appearances for Spurs in all competitions. 

However Chelsea opted to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan, but the Belgian has struggled in front of goal this season. 

imago1011962938h

According to Goal, signing Kane from their London rivals was not a 'viable' option for Chelsea last summer.

Erling Haaland, who is now set to join fellow Premier League side Manchester City, and Robert Lewandowski also fit into such a category, with the Blues signing Lukaku towards the end of August.

In the same report, it has been revealed that Thomas Tuchel's side have interest in potentially signing Lewandowski this summer.

He is said to have told Bayern Munich that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, with the Polish international telling Sky on Saturday: “I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan (Salihamidzic, Bayern's sporting director) and informed him that I am not extending my contract with Bayern.

imago1011568319h

“Both sides have to think about the future. It's best if we find the best solution for both sides.

“I said (to Salihamidzic) that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it - also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That's all I can say.”

imago1011941255h
imago1011941282h
imago1011993512h
imago1011805019h
imago1011574526h
imago1009355678h (3)
imago0152697060h
imago1012046218h
