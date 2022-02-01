Report: Harvey Vale Plans Revealed Should He Sign New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea have made plans for Harvey Vale's development should he sign a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The Blues youngster has been at the west London side since 2016 and has made his way up the ranks at Cobham to become one of the club's best prospects.

His current deal doesn't expire until 2023 but it is believed that Chelsea are keen on offering him a new long-term deal.

According to The Athletic, the Blues will be looking to send Vale on loan to a Championship or European side next season if he signs a new contract.

Huddersfield Town made an offer to take him on for the rest of the campaign, but the club rejected it as Thomas Tuchel wants him to be available for the first team until the end of the season.

Talks between him and the club first took place in November and they have met once again in the last week to further the discussions.

It is believed that such talks were positive and he could therefore sign a new deal at Chelsea.

Vale has made three senior appearances for the club this season, his first for the Blues since he signed his professional contract with them in September 2020.

The youngster's debut came against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December, where he played 65 minutes against the Premier League side.

He then came off the bench versus Tottenham Hotspur during the semi-final first leg of the competition, as well as against Chesterfield in their FA Cup third round tie.

