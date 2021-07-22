Report: Rumours Surrounding Eden Hazard's Return to Chelsea Have Been Rubbished

There is 'nothing' in the speculation linking Eden Hazard with a return to Chelsea, according to reports.

It had previously been reported that Hazard could be made available for a return to Stamford Bridge.

However, as per Simon Johnson, there is nothing in the rumours.

The jornalist from The Athletic warned Chelsea fans not to get excited at the reports as there is 'nothing in' the news.

The Blues are prioritising a striker and do not wish to spend such a large sum on Hazard as they targer £150 million rated Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea also have several players of the same profile as the winger in Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz so manager Thomas Tuchel does not want to bring in somebody who would operate in the same positions as these players.

Therefore, a move for the Belgian would not make sense this summer as Real Madrid look to offload the former Blue.

Previous reports suggested that Hazard maintains a strong relationship with Chelsea, which has been described as 'very good' and a number of his former teammates would be open to the move despite it's complications. It would 'not be badly receieved' by the club if it were to happen, but these have now been rubbished.

Chelsea's 'main priority' is to bring a goalscorer to Stamford Bridge this summer with one of Haaland, Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku preferred to lead the line at the club next season as Thomas Tuchel prepares for a title charge.

