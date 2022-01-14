Skip to main content
Report: Hellas Verona Manager 'Gives Green Light' to Sign Chelsea's Xavier Mbuyamba

Hellas Verona manager Igor Tudor has given the green light to his club to bring in Chelsea defender Xavier Mbuyamba, according to reports in Italy.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his Chelsea debut, featuring regularly for the Blues' Development Squad.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Verona manager Tudor 'would have given the green light' to his club to bring in the Chelsea man.

imago1008394271h

It was reported in September that Mbuyamba would stay and train with Chelsea's first team until the January transfer window, where he could be granted a loan move.

The report continues to suggest that the club will re-evaluate Mbuyamba's position in January and decide whether he goes out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Read More

It appears now that a move is likely to happen as Serie A side Verona are keen on bringing the defender to the club.

imago1008378786h

He would join fellow loanee Ethan Ampadu on loan at a an Italian club as the Welsh international is fighting for survival at Venezia.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is also out on loan in the Serie A, involved in a title race with AC Milan.

With much competition in Chelsea's central defence, Malang Sarr has provided much needed back-up for the Blues and impressed in recent weeks as it looks like he will stay with the club during the transfer window.

Therefore, Mbuyamba could be granted his move to get his first professional minutes and return to London in the summer.

