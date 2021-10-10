    • October 10, 2021
    Report: How Long Chelsea Have Been Interested in Sevilla's Jules Kounde

    It has been revealed as to how long Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been on the radar of Chelsea following a failed transfer bid in the summer, according to reports.

    The 22-year-old was subject to interest from Thomas Tuchel's side during the transfer window but a move fell through.

    As per football.london, Chelsea have been intereted in the defender for 'more than two years'.

    Kounde 1

    Chelsea's interest in Kounde was confirmed by the Blues boss as Tuchel, said last month: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

    "It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

    It was reported that Chelsea are eyeing a fresh move for Kounde in January and with Antonio Rudiger's contract set to expire next summer, the Blues could look to add to their defensive line.

    Kounde cover 1

    Kounde recently opened up on what happened during the summer transfer window, admitting: "We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now."

    As a long term target, the club could move for Kounde in January as they look to add defensive reinforcements to the squad.

