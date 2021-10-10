Report: How Long Chelsea Have Been Interested in Sevilla's Jules Kounde
It has been revealed as to how long Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been on the radar of Chelsea following a failed transfer bid in the summer, according to reports.
The 22-year-old was subject to interest from Thomas Tuchel's side during the transfer window but a move fell through.
As per football.london, Chelsea have been intereted in the defender for 'more than two years'.
Chelsea's interest in Kounde was confirmed by the Blues boss as Tuchel, said last month: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).
"It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."
It was reported that Chelsea are eyeing a fresh move for Kounde in January and with Antonio Rudiger's contract set to expire next summer, the Blues could look to add to their defensive line.
Kounde recently opened up on what happened during the summer transfer window, admitting: "We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now."
As a long term target, the club could move for Kounde in January as they look to add defensive reinforcements to the squad.
More Chelsea Coverage
- Marcos Alonso makes admission regarding his Chelsea future amid Inter Milan interest
- Report: Timo Werner's Chelsea future could hinge on Erling Haaland decision amid Bayern Munich links
- Edouard Mendy reacts to Yashin Trophy nomination following impressive season with Chelsea
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube