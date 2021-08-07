Report: How Long Chelsea Have Taken to Sign Romelu Lukaku From Inter Milan

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Romelu Lukaku after agreeing a fee of £97.5 million with Inter Milan.

The clubs agreed a fee on Saturday afternoon after a call between Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 28, will return to Stamford Bridge this summer with personal terms agreed and 'not a problem' as the deal edges closer to confirmation.

Lukaku asked to be left out of Inter's squad on Sunday for their friendly against Parma and it's clear now why, he is on his way back to Chelsea, the club he left back in 2014.

Chelsea are hoping to finalise a deal in the 'coming days' which would see him sign prior to their opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace on August 14.

They wanted a centre-forward this summer and Lukaku is their man that they've almost got. But it has been revealed by Alfredo Pedulla how long Chelsea's pursuit took to land the Belgium international.

He reports Chelsea made their first 'surprise move' for the 28-year-old on July 27 which sees them agree and close a deal in around 10 days.

Thomas Tuchel remained coy on links to Lukaku earlier this week, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

But the Chelsea boss may be able to speak about his new signing ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday should a deal, which it is expected to, be completed at the start of the week.

