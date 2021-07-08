Report: How Much AC Milan Will Pay for Olivier Giroud Revealed

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud's summer move to AC Milan is expected to be announced soon, with Italian the club paying a fee for the player.

Giroud has 90 goals and 32 assists across 255 games in the Premier League, and is coming off the back of winning the Champions League with Chelsea.



As per Daniele Longo, an agreement has been reached between Chelsea and AC Milan, with the Italians paying a 'low compensation fee' for the striker.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Italy this summer, whilst the Italians wanted to sign him on a free transfer.

The Milan club had previously given Giroud an ultimatum to find a way out of Stamford Bridge and it appears that now he has his move.

However, it is reported that Chelsea will now receive a small fee for the striker, after triggering an extension in his contract back in April.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

The Rossoneri's plan is for the 34-year-old to join his new team for their pre-season retreat in the middle of July, so a deal would have to be reached soon.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker, having been heavily linked with Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, meaning that Giroud's playing time would be impacted further - meaning that the striker would have to leave the club for more football.

However, Borussia Dortmund are seeking a fee of €150 million for Haaland, leading the Blues to consider alternative targets Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube