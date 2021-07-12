Report: How Much Borussia Dortmund Want for Erling Haaland Amid Chelsea Links

Chelsea have been informed that a bid in the region of €175 million could be enough to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The Norwegian forward is the Blues' top target ahead of the new campaign alongside West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, as Thomas Tuchel looks to revamp his squad to challenge on the domestic front next term.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and is reportedly on top of Tuchel's wishlist ahead of the 2020/21 campaign - having bagged 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 outings across all competitions last season.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

According to Jan Åge Fjørtoft, it is believed that the Bundesliga giants could be persuaded to cash in on their talisman if Chelsea present an offer worth €175 million.

Since the turn of year, Dortmund have maintained that Haaland will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped members of his entourage from meeting with some of Europe's elite clubs in recent months.

Despite the German side's stance, the west Londoners are readying a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to hold on to their forward.

It has been reported previously that club officials at Stamford Bridge reckon that they could potentially be the only side able to afford the former Red Bull Salzburg man this summer, which could give them an upper hand in the race for Haaland's signature.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75million that will become active in 2022.

It has further been stated that though talks are yet to be held between the two clubs, Chelsea feel that they a financial advantage over other suitors in the post-pandemic transfer market.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube