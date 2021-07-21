Report: Chelsea to Earn up to £1.5M in Dynel Simeu Transfer

The Blues could be set for a seven figure fee.

Chelsea could be set to earn up to £1.5 million from Dynel Simeu's transfer to Southampton, according to reports.

It has been reported that the defender has turned down an offer to stay at the club, so the Blues are cashing in.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea could be set to gian £1.5 million from the transfer if the player makes enough Premier League appearances for the Saints and if all add-ons are met.

The 19-year-old is set to be part of the first team at Southampton, handing Chelsea a boost as they need Simeu to make enough appearances to trigger a clause in the deal for the Blues to receive a fee.

There is also a sell-on fee included in the transfer, much like in the deal that saw Marc Guehi depart Chelsea for Crystal Palace earlier in the window.

Simeu joins a long list of Chelsea academy stars set to leave this summer alongside Lewis Bate, Tino Livramento and Myles Pear-Harris. Marc Guehi has already departed for Crystal Palace.



The defender has previously spoken on his admiration for his new club, Southampton.

In an interview with Football.London last year, he said: “I came from a Sunday league team in Southampton and with my background I didn’t know many footballers and didn’t even know how Chelsea Academy worked, I thought playing here was unrealistic,” he told the club's in-house media channel earlier this year.

“I admired Portsmouth and Southampton because that’s all I knew, I always dreamed of becoming a footballer but my family and I never thought it was realistic, then when I got the chance everything happened quickly and it was unbelievable.”

