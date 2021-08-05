Report: How Much Romelu Lukaku Will Earn at Chelsea Following Potential Inter Move

It has been revealed how much Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku will earn a week at the club if he decides to join from Inter Milan, according to reports.

Chelsea are set to hand the Belgian a huge wage increase as he looks to return to Stamford Bridge.

As per Standard Sport, Lukaku is set to earn around £212,000 a week as he bags a five year contract in London.

Lukaku has made it clear to the Inter hierarchy that he wants to make the move but the financial package is not the motivating factor. The Belgian believes that he has a better chance of winning trophies in London.

The Inter striker has now met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and told the club that he is determined to move back to Chelsea.

With personal terms sorted, all that remains is for the Blues to make an offer to the Italians that they cannot refuse.

The new bid being prepared is expected to be in the region of €120/130 million, a figure that Inter Milan are likely to accept.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Lukaku?

The Chelsea boss was questioned about the potential signing of Lukaku and responded to the rumours by saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation.

"You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that."

