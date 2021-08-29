Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi's 'Growing Acceptance' Over Borussia Dortmund Move

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could move to Borussia Dortmund on loan as there is a 'growing acceptance' that the youngster needs to play regularly.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Germany as he has is yet to feature for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

As per Guardian Sport, the winger believes he could benefit from spending the campaign at Dortmund.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea tried to offer Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund earlier in the summer as part of a deal for Erling Haaland and it appears that the Chelsea man could still end up playing in Germany this season.

Thomas Tuchel hasn't relied heavily on Hudson-Odoi in recent times but at the beginning of the German's reign, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack, which is putting doubt over the player's future.

Hudson-Odoi played in the UEFA Super Cup Final against Villarreal as the Blues went on to lift the trophy and featured heavily in pre-season under Tuchel but remains behind Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

A loan move to Germany could be in the pipeline as the winger looks for first team football this season and could return next year to break into the Chelsea first team.

