Report: Huge Chances For N'Golo Kante To Leave Chelsea As Free Agent

N'Golo Kante's contract is nearing an end at Chelsea, and there are no apparent or immediate signs of the club looking to renew it to keep him at the club.

Chelsea are expected to allow the contract to run down, and Kante is now heavily expected to move on in June and try a new challenge away from Chelsea, but maybe not away from England.

The French midfielder now has huge chances to leave the club on a free.

N'Golo Kante is expected to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

According to Fabrizio Romano, N'Golo Kante now has huge chances to leave Chelsea on a free when his contract expires in June 2023. Chelsea and the player are yet to come to an agreement on a new contract.

Kante himself wants to stay at Chelsea, but Romano states the club are heading in a different direction in terms of recruitment.

The club are targeting youth, and with Kante nearing the twilight of his career, it's a narrative that doesn't suit Chelsea anymore.

Juventus and Inter Milan are interested, but sources close to Chelsea Transfer Room understand that as of now, and a move to PSG is unlikely.

Tottenham Hotspur also registered an interest in Kante, and with his desire to stay in London, that could be one to keep a small eye on.

As it stands N'Golo Kante will be leaving Chelsea, and that will only change if an agreement can be reached.

