Report: Chelsea's Ian Maatsen Set to Join Coventry City in Championship Loan Move

The left-back is set to depart on loan.

Chelsea's 19-year-old defender will join Championship club Coventry City on loan, according to reports.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic last season.

As per The Athletic, Maatsen will join the Championship club on a season-long loan last season.

The report continues to say that Coventry intend to deploy Maatsen as a left wing-back in a three at the back system.

This will prepare Maatsen for a return to Chelsea with experience of playing in the same shape that Thomas Tuchel deploys.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to return to Chelsea next summer and make his mark at the Blues, much like Reece James and Mason Mount did following Championship loan spells.

The defender's contract sees him remain at the club til June 2024 and he is regarded as one of the club's more promising youngsters.

With Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso linked with moves away this summer, Maatsen would have hoped to slot in as the back-up left back to Ben Chilwell, however the Blues are sending Maatsen out on loan.

The full-back joined Chelsea from PSV back in 2015 and came through the ranks at the Cobham.

The next part of his progress is to move on loan to the English second division as the defender eyes up a Chelsea first team spot in the future.

The Blues will keep a close eye on the defender, monitoring his progress during the loan spell.

