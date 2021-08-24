Report: Ike Ugbo's Medical Details Revealed Ahead of Genk Move

August 24, 2021
Report: Ike Ugbo Arrives in Belgium Ahead of Genk Medical

The striker is closing in on a departure.
Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo has arrived in Belgium this morning ahead of his medical with Belgian club Genk as the 22-year-old is set for a permanent transfer, according to reports.

Ugbo will leave Chelsea despite impressing and scoring in the only match he played during pre-season.

As per Kristof Terreur, Ugbo will 'soon undergo his medicals' after arriving in Belgium.

The 22-year-old spent last season in Belgium, on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances and it has previously been reported that the forward has agreed terms with Genk ahead of a move.

There was a twist in the tale however, as French club Marseille attemtped to hijack the deal but it appears that Ugbo has chosen the Belgian giants instead, opting for a move back to a league where he had success on loan.

With the signing of Romelu Lukaku, Ugbo's chances at Chelsea will be limited in the future, therefore seeing him leave for the Belgian club.

Terreur continues to report that Genk will pay Chelsea an initial fee of €3.5 million, plus €2 million in add-ons if the club qualify for the Champions League group stages with Ugbo in the squad.

Genk have already qualified for the group stages this year, therefore the add-ons will only become active from next year onwards after Ugbo signs.

Ugbo was never set to be part of the first team plans at Stamford Bridge and at the age of 22 has decided to depart in the search for first team football in Belgium.

