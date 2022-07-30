Report: Insider Claims Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy Discussed As Last Minute Option For Chelsea

The 35-year-old has been linked to Stamford Bridge as a back-up striker for the new season.

Insider Dean Jones talking to the Chasing Green Arrows Youtube channel, has reported that the Englishman is being considered by the Blues as a last-minute choice to add depth to their front line.

Vardy managed to score 15 goals in the Premier League last season, making him the second highest scorer for the Foxes that campaign behind James Maddison.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The forward was pivotal in the side's against-the-odds Premier League title in 2015/16, scoring 24 goals and registering 11 assists.

Chelsea find themselves in a position of needing players after Belgian centre forward Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan after a dismal spell at the Blues.

It is rumoured that attackers Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are also purveying their options away from the Bridge after struggling to get themselves on the teamsheet last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The London outfit have improved their goal scoring options with the signing of Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling, who scored his first goal for the club in their last pre-season game against Udinese.

If the Werner and Ziyech find themselves playing elsewhere for the 2022/23 season, the team will need extra reinforcements, and veteran Leicester and England forward Jamie Vardy could fit the archetype manager Thomas Tuchel is looking for.

Read More Chelsea News