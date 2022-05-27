Skip to main content

Report: Inter & AC Milan Interested in Chelsea's Armando Broja

Inter and AC Milan hold 'strong interest' in Chelsea forward Armando Broja, according to reports in Italy.

The Albanian international has scored six goals in 32 appearances for the Saints during his loan spell on the south coast this season.

This has led to interest from several Serie A sides, as well as Southampton themselves, according to CalcioNapoli24.

imago1011337104h

The report states that Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli 'does not give up' on signing Broja this summer as he has been in contact with the Italian side for months.

However, Napoli must 'watch out' for Inter and AC Milan, who have a 'strong interest' in the Albanian.

The report finalised by stating that Southampton ‘will try again’ to sign Broja this summer as €25m ‘will not be enough’ to convince Chelsea into a sale.

imago1012082050h

Thomas Tuchel has previously been asked about the future of the striker as he challenged him to keep improving during his loan spell.

He said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better."

Chelsea could consider another loan for the striker at the end of the season, with several clubs interested in the forward.

imago1012198286h
