Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is more interested in signing Romelu Lukaku than Paulo Dybala this summer as the Chelsea man wishes to return to Italy, according to reports.

The forward has struggled in his first season back at Stamford Bridge, scoring 15 goals in all competitions as he failed to find consistency in Thomas Tuchel's system.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, Lukaku could be on his way back to Inter as Inzaghi would rather sign him than Dybala.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that Inzaghi 'appears to have a favourite' in terms of attackers for next season.

The head coach is 'more convinced' by what Lukaku can bring to his side rather than focusing on Juventus' Dybala, who has been heavily linked.

The former would be available on a free transfer, whilst Lukaku is Chelsea's club-record signing, arriving for £97.5 million from Inter last summer.

Departing under Inzaghi, Lukaku did not spend long under the manager following Antonio Conte's departure from the San Siro.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The Belgian trained under Inzaghi for 10 days but left quite the impression as Inter legend Beppe Bergomi revealed:“Lukaku was the best one in Italy, I still think that Inter would be another team with him,

“With all the respect for Edin Dzeko and the others, Lukaku had a different impact in terms of power, pace and leadership. He had Inter in his hands. If there were the conditions, I would bring him back to Inter.

“Inzaghi confessed to me that he’s never coached such a strong striker despite working with him for just ten days.”

The pair could form a working relationship if Lukaku is to return to Inter this summer, ending a poor spell back at Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube