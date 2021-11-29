Report: Inter Milan Close to Signing Malang Sarr in January Loan Deal

Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr is close to signing a loan deal for Inter in January, according to reports.

The 22-year-old signed for the Blues in August 2020 and was soon sent out on a year-long loan deal to Porto for the 2020/21 season.

Since rejoining the Chelsea squad, he has made just three appearances so far this season, finding it difficult to break into the Blues defence that has proven to be one of the best in the world right now.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As reported by SportMediaset, via SempreInter, the Nerazzurri are in advanced talks with Thomas Tuchel's side to take on Sarr on loan with an option to buy in January.

The France international came to Chelsea on a free transfer last year and has since struggled for game time in Tuchel's side.

Chelsea are believed to be happy parting ways with Sarr and believe they do not have a need for the youngster in their side.

Sarr hasn't showed any signed so far of being unhappy at Chelsea and is well aware that his youth and lack of top level experience means he is unlikely to break through the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at Chelsea.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

He has also insisted that he is happy working alongside experienced players that he can learn from, like Silva.

"Thiago is helpful because he really wants me to improve and he is showing me things every day," he told the official Chelsea website. "About defending he knows everything!

"It is respect to him because he is 37 and he plays like he is 25."

