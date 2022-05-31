Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan Considering Offering De Vrij to Chelsea in Lukaku Deal

Inter Milan are considering offering Stefan de Vrij as part of a deal for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Belgian has struggled since his £97.5 million move to Chelsea and could return to Inter this summer.

As per La Repubblica, the Serie A side are considering offering a player in exchange for Lukaku.

The report states that Inter are weighing up including de Vrij as part of an offer due to the fact that they cannot afford the massive fee that Chelsea will demand to sell Lukaku.

Lukaku is reportedly 'pushing hard' to make the switch back to Italy, where he enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career.

His lawyer is set to meet with the Milan-based side to see if there is any chance of working out a deal which would see the Belgian return to Italy.

The report continues to state that agreeing a contract with the player will not be difficult but convincing Chelsea to sell could be tricky, with Inter now ready to offer de Vrij to sweeten the deal.

Chelsea would be reluctant to accept a paid loan deal worth less than €20 million and would demand a €70 million purchase obligation in the deal.

Thomas Tuchel is in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the club but it is unclear as to whether they currently hold any interest in de Vrij.

