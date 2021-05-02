Report: Inter forward Romelu Lukaku tops Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's summer wishlist

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, and has made the Belgian his top target heading into the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United star, who's been heavily linked with a move away from Italy in recent months, has impressed for Antonio Conte's side in their pursuit of the Scudetto this season.

According to Dutch newspaper Het Belang van Limburg via Sport Witness, Tuchel is a 'big fan' of the attacker, who could seal a return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The west London outfit are in the market for a world-class forward in the upcoming window, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane also been named as potential striking options.

Lukaku, who signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2012, has bagged 27 goals and nine assists for the Nerazzurri so far this campaign, with the Italian giants closing in on the Serie A title following a 2-0 victory over Crotone on Saturday.

The newspaper further suggests that Chelsea's supporters would welcome back Lukaku with open arms, as he's a better option down the middle than the names currently at the club's disposal - there's huge uncertainty around the future(s) of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham at the club past the summer.

(Photo by Foto Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

The ex-Everton man's current deal at the San Siro runs until 2024, but this could be the ideal time for the Belgian, who's in the prime of his career, to make potentially his final high-profile switch.

Chelsea have registered their interest in re-uniting with Lukaku, who's been listed as a target by some of Europe's elite clubs, such as Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG.

With there being recurring doubts over Timo Werner as a reliable source of goals, it'd be a real statement of intent should Chelsea manage to bolster their frontline by adding Lukaku to the richness of attacking options at their disposal.

