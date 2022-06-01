Report: Inter Have Agreement in Place With Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has an agreement in place with former club Inter Milan and now has the job of convincing his current side to agree, according to reports.

The Belgian striker returned to Stamford Bridge last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million following a successful two-year spell at Inter Milan that saw him win Serie A under Antonio Conte.

Since returning to Chelsea, the 29-year-old has struggled to win over Blues fans after a number of lacklustre performances.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As a result, much speculation has been made over a potential return to the Nerazzurri, who are currently managed by Simone Inzaghi.

French journalist Guillaume Maillard-Pacini took to his Twitter account to reveal that Inter came to an agreement with Lukaku's lawyer on Tuesday for the striker to return to the Serie A side.

The agreement would see Lukaku earn 7.5 million euros per season and his lawyer has 15 days to convince the west London side to agree to the deal.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported, by Sky Italia, that the Belgian's lawyer would be meeting with the Serie A side on Tuesday to discuss a potential return to Italy after much was made about his second departure from the Premier League.

Chelsea have been eyeing up potential forward in the hunt to bolster their attacking threats, suggesting that Lukaku's exit may be imminent.

Should the Belgian leave, it would be a huge U-turn, having only signed a year prior, on a five-year contract worth £97.5 million.

