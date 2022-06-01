Skip to main content

Report: Inter Have Agreement in Place With Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has an agreement in place with former club Inter Milan and now has the job of convincing his current side to agree, according to reports.

The Belgian striker returned to Stamford Bridge last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million following a successful two-year spell at Inter Milan that saw him win Serie A under Antonio Conte.

Since returning to Chelsea, the 29-year-old has struggled to win over Blues fans after a number of lacklustre performances.

imago1011817036h (1)

As a result, much speculation has been made over a potential return to the Nerazzurri, who are currently managed by Simone Inzaghi.

French journalist Guillaume Maillard-Pacini took to his Twitter account to reveal that Inter came to an agreement with Lukaku's lawyer on Tuesday for the striker to return to the Serie A side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The agreement would see Lukaku earn 7.5 million euros per season and his lawyer has 15 days to convince the west London side to agree to the deal.

imago1011940420h

It was reported, by Sky Italia, that the Belgian's lawyer would be meeting with the Serie A side on Tuesday to discuss a potential return to Italy after much was made about his second departure from the Premier League.

Chelsea have been eyeing up potential forward in the hunt to bolster their attacking threats, suggesting that Lukaku's exit may be imminent.

Should the Belgian leave, it would be a huge U-turn, having only signed a year prior, on a five-year contract worth £97.5 million.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010451853h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Delayed Decision on Future Until Chelsea Sale Completed

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011277395h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Have Verbal Agreement in Place With Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1012378170h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Promise After Chelsea Meeting

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012245770h
News

Conor Gallagher Pens Crystal Palace Farewell Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms19 hours ago
imago1011647111h
News

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

By Nick Emms19 hours ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Chelsea's Valuation of Romelu Lukaku Revealed Amid Inter Milan Interest

By Nick Emms20 hours ago
imago1011940324h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku 'Pushing Hard' for Inter Milan Return

By Nick Emms20 hours ago
imago0022961931h
News

'I Would've Gone Elsewhere' - Alexandre Pato's Honest Assessment of Chelsea Spell

By Nick Emms21 hours ago