Report: Inter Milan in 'Pole Position' for Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta

The Italian looks to be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer

Inter Milan are leading the race for Chelsea's Italian wing-back Davide Zappacosta, according to reports in Italy.

Zappacosta has previously been linked with the Serie A Champions following a succesful loan spell at Genoa.

As per L'Interista, via Sempre Inter, the 29-year-old is top of Inter Milan's list this summer as they target a right-sided player to replace departing Achraf Hakimi.

Inter Milan are leading the race for Zappacosta Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Zappacosta is thought to be a player that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admires and has followed throughout his career with Inter set to make a move for the Italian.

Inter would be Zappacosta's preferred destination despite interest from Fiorentina.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were in talks about offering Zappacosta to Inter Milan in a deal for Hakimi, but with the Moroccan choosing Paris Saint-Germain, this deal will not happen.

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

The Italian spent last season on loan at Genoa and has caught the Serie A Champions' eyes Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

With a year left on his Chelsea contract, now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

Zappacosta's Chelsea teammates Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have also been linked with Inter Milan as Simone Inzaghi is targetting a left-sided player, but it is believed that the Italians could use Zappacosta on either side if needed.

With Inter only willing to spend €15 million on a right-back, it is believed that Zappacosta could be available due to only having a year left on his Chelsea contract.

