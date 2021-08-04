Report: Inter Milan Accept €128M Offer From Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

The Blues are closing in on their man.

Chelsea have raised their offer to €120 million plus €8M in bonuses for Romelu Lukaku, a bid which Inter Milan have said 'yes' to, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues upped the pressure in their pursuit of a striker, making Lukaku their main target after failing to secure Erling Haaland's signature this summer.

As per Repubblica, the €128 million has been accepted by the Italians, who are now looking for replacements.

This news follows reports that Lukaku met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future.

The Blues are 'determined' to land the Belgian, and it was earlier reported that the club are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku, which has now been made and accepted.

Lukaku was in no hurry to leave Milan this summer but the fact that Chelsea were 'determined' to bring the forward back to London has turned his head as he has unfinished business in the capital.

Sipa USA

Lukaku departed Chelsea back in 2014, featuring 10 times for the Blues and failing to score a single goal but now has the chance to make things right as the 28-year-old enters negotiations with Thomas Tuchel's men.

The club had been on the hunt for a world-class forward and were looking at one of Lukaku, Harry Kane and Haaland to lead the line, with the Belgian being chosen.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

