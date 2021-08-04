Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Inter Milan Accept €128M Offer From Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

The Blues are closing in on their man.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have raised their offer to €120 million plus €8M in bonuses for Romelu Lukaku, a bid which Inter Milan have said 'yes' to, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues upped the pressure in their pursuit of a striker, making Lukaku their main target after failing to secure Erling Haaland's signature this summer.

As per Repubblica, the €128 million has been accepted by the Italians, who are now looking for replacements.

5

This news follows reports that Lukaku met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future.

The Blues are 'determined' to land the Belgian, and it was earlier reported that the club are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku, which has now been made and accepted.

Lukaku was in no hurry to leave Milan this summer but the fact that Chelsea were 'determined' to bring the forward back to London has turned his head as he has unfinished business in the capital.

sipa_33727317

Lukaku departed Chelsea back in 2014, featuring 10 times for the Blues and failing to score a single goal but now has the chance to make things right as the 28-year-old enters negotiations with Thomas Tuchel's men.

The club had been on the hunt for a world-class forward and were looking at one of Lukaku, Harry Kane and Haaland to lead the line, with the Belgian being chosen.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33187077
News

Timo Werner on Mental Health Ahead of Chelsea's Mind Series Clash With Tottenham

sipa_33329784
News

Timo Werner on 'Special' Chelsea Fans Ahead of Mind Series Clash With Tottenham

E7tl5fTX0AAypBe
Features/Opinions

'Pretty Good' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham Hotspur

47446711
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season

sipa_33489901
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Bound Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter Milan He Wants to Return to Stamford Bridge This Summer

1002671674
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Accept €128M Offer From Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

Ziyech 5
Transfer News

Report: The Two Major Obstacles Standing in The Way of Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan Revealed

pjimage (13)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost as Inter Milan Could Take Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta