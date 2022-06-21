Report: Inter Milan and Chelsea Near Agreement For Loan Of Forward Romelu Lukaku

This afternoon, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea and Inter Milan are closing in on an agreement on Romelu Lukaku's loan, with a loan fee of €8m plus add-ons the figure discussed.

Having reported on Inter Milan's reluctance to meet Chelsea's asking price recently, it appears the two sides have agreed to meet in the middle. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is set to accept the Italian's latest offer for the 29-year-old striker on loan for the upcoming season.

(Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

This offer, €8m guaranteed plus add-ons, is still a bit off of Chelsea's reported asking price of €10m, but it is an increase from Inter Milan's initial offer of €5m guaranteed. While this offer is below their asking price, Chelsea knows that Lukaku only wants to return to Milan, which weakens their negotiating position.

Romano reported that there is no buy obligation or option attached to this loan proposal, with Chelsea likely either looking to protect his value for a transfer elsewhere next summer or leave the door open for a return to Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

No wage payment details were discussed but look for these details to come out as more reports emerge, as Chelsea was adamant that Inter was to pay Lukaku's wages should he join them.

