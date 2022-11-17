Skip to main content
Report: Inter Milan And Juventus Want N'Golo Kante In January

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Inter Milan and Juventus could make a move for N'Golo Kante in January.

N'Golo Kante is entering the final months of his Chelsea contract, and is widely expected to go as a free agent in June when his contract officially expires at the club. 

Chelsea are expected to offer him a new one, but it may not be at the length the French midfielder wants. In an ideal situation Chelsea want to keep Kante, but he could certainly leave the club for free. 

Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly weighing up moves for the midfielder, and it may make sense to Chelsea to cash in.

Inter Milan and Juventus have interest in N'Golo Kante.

According to Italian publication La Repubblica, Inter Milan and Juventus are both weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who is expected to leave Chelsea on a free next June.

There is expected to be more contract talks between Chelsea and Kante, but there is a massive chance he leaves on a free in the summer. 

The ideal scenario would be for Chelsea to get some money for him before that.

Chelsea would ideally like to keep N'Golo Kante.

Kante is happy in London, but a move to Italy could be something that interests him as he enters the end of his career. If either club makes a move, it would be a surprise to see it turned down.

Chelsea will likely be interested in cashing in on Kante rather than let him leave on a free, so it will be interesting to see how January pans out.

