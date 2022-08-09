Report: Inter Milan Are Expected To Accept Chelsea's £12 million Bid For Italian Youngster Cesare Casadei

Chelsea is set to make another approach for 19-year-old Cesare Casadei, with Italian club Inter Milan set to accept Chelsea's third proposal.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from The Standard, Inter Milan is willing to accept Chelsea's latest offer which is expected to be £12 million for the Italian centre-mid.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Chelsea has already had two offers under £10 turned down by Inter Milan and is pushing to not include a buy-back deal in the contract.

Casadei is still yet to make his senior first-team appearance for the Italian side, creating all his hype from youth football.

The Blues have taken a heavy interest in the 19-year-old as they believe he could be the successor to N'Golo Kante and Jorginho who both run out of contract in June 2023.

IMAGO / News Images Limited

The young Italian would be set to join Chelsea's famous academy set up as new co-owner Todd Boehly looks to invest in more youth players.

With that, Chelsea has already signed Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa costing the club £20 million. Chukwuemeka has trained with the first team already but is likely to go on loan or play games with the under-23s.

