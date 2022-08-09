Skip to main content

Report: Inter Milan Are Expected To Accept Chelsea's £12 million Bid For Italian Youngster Cesare Casadei

Chelsea is set to make another approach for 19-year-old Cesare Casadei, with Italian club Inter Milan set to accept Chelsea's third proposal.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from The Standard, Inter Milan is willing to accept Chelsea's latest offer which is expected to be £12 million for the Italian centre-mid. 

Cesare Casadei

Chelsea has already had two offers under £10 turned down by Inter Milan and is pushing to not include a buy-back deal in the contract. 

Casadei is still yet to make his senior first-team appearance for the Italian side, creating all his hype from youth football. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 The Blues have taken a heavy interest in the 19-year-old as they believe he could be the successor to N'Golo Kante and Jorginho who both run out of contract in June 2023. 

Carney Chukwuemeka

The young Italian would be set to join Chelsea's famous academy set up as new co-owner Todd Boehly looks to invest in more youth players. 

With that, Chelsea has already signed Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa costing the club £20 million. Chukwuemeka has trained with the first team already but is likely to go on loan or play games with the under-23s. 

Read More Chelsea News

Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Be Forced Into Laying Off Ethan Ampadu

By Melissa Edwards30 minutes ago
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Their Sights On Memphis Depay

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso 'Getting Closer' To Joining Barcelona

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Kepa
News

Two Years Ago Chelsea Signed Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga As He Nears An Exit

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Conor Coady
Features/Opinions

Opinion: New Everton Signing Could Have Resolved Chelsea's Transfer Woes

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Benjamin Šeško
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Šeško Is Set To Join German Side RB Leipzig

By Connor Dossi-White15 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Prioritizing' Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith17 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
News

One Pundit Has Questioned if Chelsea Needed to Sign Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Charlie Webb18 hours ago