Report: Inter Milan Are Facing A Dilemma With Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has had a tough few seasons at Chelsea and Inter Milan, and there does not seem to be an end to the struggle as he is injured once again for the Italian side.

Lukaku has had a string of physical problems that have prompted Inter Milan to consider the possibility of sending the Belgian striker back to Chelsea.

Lukaku has been named in Belgium's World Cup squad, and it will be interesting to see if the injury problems hinder him at the World Cup.

Inter Milan are concerned about Romelu Lukaku's injury problems. IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

According to Italian publication TuttoSport, Inter Milan are currently worried about the injury issues facing striker Romelu Lukaku, and could consider the possibility of sending him back to Chelsea.

Lukaku is currently out with a bicep femoris injury, but was named in the Belgium squad despite his injury. The striker has had a string of muscle injuries, which have caused concern amongst the contingent at Inter Milan.

Inter had been contemplating the possibility of extending the loan of the Belgium striker for another year, but recent injuries have prompted a change in opinions.

Chelsea are unlikely to want to take Romelu Lukaku back. IMAGO / Just Pictures

The Italian club will not commit if the injury issues continue, and will instead send the striker back to Chelsea.

That is a situation Chelsea are unlikely to want to happen, as they have no intentions of welcoming Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

