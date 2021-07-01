Report: Inter Milan Lead Napoli in Race For Emerson

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Inter Milan Are The Most Viable Option For Emerson This Summer

The Italian could return to the Serie A ahead of next season.
Author:
Publish date:

Inter Milan could sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri ahead of Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

Emerson has been strongly linked with a move away from London after Euro 2020, with Thomas Tuchel keen to offload the wide player.

Sempre Inter have reported that Inter Milan are ahead of Napoli in the race for Emerson, with the player likely to return to the Serie A next season.

Emerson has found game time limited this season

The Blues currently have three left-backs in the squad and a departure is likely for one of Emerson or Marcos Alonso, with Ben Chilwell set to keep his place next season. Therefore, a move for Emerson seems likely.

Emerson has previously been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus interested in signing the wing-back.

However, the full-backs most likely destination is Inter Milan, who have made a left-sided player the priority in the summer transfer window.

Emerson is currently playing for Italy at Euro 2020

Chelsea are set to extend Emerson's contract by a year in order to improve their bargaining position when selling the player.

Sempre Inter continue to report that the Blues are expecting around €15 million to sell Emerson to Inter this summer.

Inter hold a key advantage over Napoli for Emerson's signature as the Nerazzurri are able to pay the €3.5 million salary which the player currently earns at Chelsea.

Chelsea have been linked with AS Roma and Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Emerson and Alonso if both were to leave this summer.

